Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,535 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $2,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $784,000. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 43,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,183,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $799,000. Retireful LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,917,000. Finally, Carnegie Investment Counsel acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000.

Vanguard Financials ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

VFH stock opened at $122.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $121.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.18. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $90.03 and a 12 month high of $126.85. The company has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.96.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

