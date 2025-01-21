Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA – Free Report) by 54.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,835 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.21% of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. SWAN Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $50,000. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 744.1% during the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $92,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 27.4% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 17.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of QLTA opened at $46.78 on Tuesday. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $45.81 and a 52 week high of $49.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.20 and a 200-day moving average of $47.88.

About iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF

The iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (QLTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of dollar-denominated fixed-rate corporate bonds rated AAA-A issued by US and non-US corporations with maturities of at least one year.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QLTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.