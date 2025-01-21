Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,452 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,452 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 18.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 30,027,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,976,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680,713 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 96.1% during the 2nd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 3,952,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,821,000 after buying an additional 1,937,038 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Citigroup by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,531,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,692,000 after buying an additional 1,865,628 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Citigroup by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,115,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 9.8% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 15,676,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,120 shares during the period. 71.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

C has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upgraded Citigroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $110.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.93.

Citigroup Stock Performance

C opened at $80.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $151.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.54. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.51 and a 52-week high of $80.45.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $19.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.51 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 6.19%. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 64.93%.

Citigroup announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 15th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

