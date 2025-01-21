Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Sells 27,312 Shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 42.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,312 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF were worth $1,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SDVY. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 105.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 36,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH lifted its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 292.0% during the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 2,531,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885,435 shares during the last quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 86,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,140,000 after buying an additional 6,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triton Wealth Management PLLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $237,000.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ SDVY opened at $37.50 on Tuesday. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a 52-week low of $31.16 and a 52-week high of $40.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.58 and a 200-day moving average of $36.28. The company has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.18.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.1821 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

