Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Sells 8,130 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 19.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,130 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $1,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IHI. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 186.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period.

IHI opened at $61.84 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a twelve month low of $53.72 and a twelve month high of $62.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.90 and a 200-day moving average of $58.54. The stock has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 0.83.

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

