Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY) Shares Sold by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,791 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.75% of Amplify Online Retail ETF worth $1,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IBUY. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,427,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF during the third quarter valued at $800,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $699,000. Finally, SIH Partners LLLP purchased a new stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $441,000.

Amplify Online Retail ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:IBUY opened at $66.43 on Tuesday. Amplify Online Retail ETF has a 12-month low of $49.08 and a 12-month high of $70.39. The firm has a market cap of $209.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.56 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.74.

Amplify Online Retail ETF Company Profile

The Amplify Online Retail ETF (IBUY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the EQM Online Retail index. The fund tracks an index of global stocks issued by firms with revenues dominated by online retail sales. Stocks are equally weighted within two geographic buckets. IBUY was launched on Apr 20, 2016 and is managed by Amplify.

