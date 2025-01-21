Anhui Conch Cement (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AHCHY – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.03 and traded as high as $14.08. Anhui Conch Cement shares last traded at $13.68, with a volume of 18,601 shares.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Anhui Conch Cement from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Anhui Conch Cement
Anhui Conch Cement Price Performance
About Anhui Conch Cement
Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and trades in clinker and cement products. The company operates through five segments: Eastern China, Central China, Southern China, Western China, and Overseas. It provides construction and installation services for industrial purposes; logistic services; and mining and related services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Anhui Conch Cement
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- 3 Stocks to Gain From Donald Trump’s External Revenue Service
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- AMD: Loop Capital’s Buy Rating Reinforces Investor Confidence
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Momentum Is Building for Qualcomm to Have a Strong Run in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Anhui Conch Cement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anhui Conch Cement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.