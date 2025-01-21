Anhui Conch Cement (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AHCHY – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.03 and traded as high as $14.08. Anhui Conch Cement shares last traded at $13.68, with a volume of 18,601 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Anhui Conch Cement from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Anhui Conch Cement Price Performance

About Anhui Conch Cement

The firm has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.40.

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and trades in clinker and cement products. The company operates through five segments: Eastern China, Central China, Southern China, Western China, and Overseas. It provides construction and installation services for industrial purposes; logistic services; and mining and related services.

