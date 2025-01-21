Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Shares Acquired by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 59.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APO. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the third quarter valued at about $80,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Apollo Global Management by 203.6% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.61, for a total transaction of $863,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 320,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,332,552.04. The trade was a 1.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Leon D. Black sold 58,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.37, for a total value of $10,090,134.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,104,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,086,114,495.01. The trade was a 0.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 196,600 shares of company stock valued at $34,186,128. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Trading Up 0.5 %

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

Shares of APO opened at $166.81 on Tuesday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.11 and a fifty-two week high of $189.49. The company has a market capitalization of $94.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $169.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.463 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. This is an increase from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is 19.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on APO. TD Cowen raised their price target on Apollo Global Management from $178.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $129.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.32.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management Profile

(Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.