Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Acquired by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,359 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADM. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.9% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 20,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 5,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 78.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ADM opened at $51.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.79. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $48.40 and a 1-year high of $68.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $24.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 0.72.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

Archer-Daniels-Midland announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, December 11th that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Barclays cut their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Bank of America downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $63.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.08.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

