ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) Shares Sold by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Free Report) by 22.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,632 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $1,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,294,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 186,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,518,000 after purchasing an additional 12,582 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $923,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 1,467.0% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 8,230 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $475,000.

ARK Next Generation Internation ETF stock opened at $115.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $110.99 and a 200-day moving average of $92.12. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 52-week low of $64.00 and a 52-week high of $120.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.77 and a beta of 2.04.

The ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund with a broad mandate to invest in companies its managers have identified as benefiting from an infrastructure shift away from hardware and software toward cloud and mobile.

