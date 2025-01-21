Arkadios Wealth Advisors Acquires 163 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the third quarter worth $31,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 376.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 61.7% during the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 235.4% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. 56.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PRU. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $117.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded Prudential Financial from an “underperform” rating to an “inline” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Bank of America increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Prudential Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.25.

Insider Activity at Prudential Financial

In other news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential acquired 537,249 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.92 per share, for a total transaction of $14,999,992.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,780,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,465,780.56. The trade was a 12.66 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

PRU opened at $118.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $42.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $122.06 and its 200-day moving average is $120.69. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.60 and a 52-week high of $130.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $19.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.57 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 15.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 46.22%.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

