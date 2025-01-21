Arkadios Wealth Advisors Acquires 534 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXR. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 17,832.9% during the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,018,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $363,783,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007,626 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 724.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,981,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $357,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741,320 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1,664.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 288,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,912,000 after purchasing an additional 271,765 shares in the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 766,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,033,000 after purchasing an additional 236,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,390,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,412,894,000 after buying an additional 227,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE EXR opened at $150.75 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.02 and a fifty-two week high of $184.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.46, a P/E/G ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.91.

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

Extra Space Storage ( NYSE:EXR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($1.12). The company had revenue of $824.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.93 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 25.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 169.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Monday, October 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $167.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on Extra Space Storage from $192.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.25.

Insider Activity at Extra Space Storage

In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.01, for a total value of $1,110,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,690 shares in the company, valued at $2,470,286.90. This represents a 31.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Diane Olmstead sold 3,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.56, for a total value of $507,009.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $967,119.12. This represents a 34.39 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Extra Space Storage Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

