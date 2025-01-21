Arkadios Wealth Advisors Acquires 5,569 Shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK – Free Report) by 49.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,861 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,569 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned about 0.09% of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 40.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF in the third quarter worth about $194,000. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 6,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period.

iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF Stock Performance

IHAK opened at $49.61 on Tuesday. iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF has a one year low of $42.45 and a one year high of $52.15. The stock has a market cap of $892.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.33 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.53.

About iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF

The iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (IHAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet Global Cyber Security index. The fund tracks a market cap-selected and -weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies involved in cyber hardware and software. IHAK was launched on Jun 11, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

