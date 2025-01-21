Arkadios Wealth Advisors Boosts Holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 124.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 339.2% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 2,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter.

FDL stock opened at $41.12 on Tuesday. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 1 year low of $35.03 and a 1 year high of $44.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.18.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

