Arkadios Wealth Advisors Boosts Holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,522 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.05% of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 712.3% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 187.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthCare Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GTO opened at $46.42 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.72 and its 200 day moving average is $47.30. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.32 and a fifty-two week high of $48.79.

The Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (GTO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with the ability to invest in any number of fixed income securities with varying credit ratings, countries, and durations. GTO was launched on Feb 10, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

