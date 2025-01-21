Arkadios Wealth Advisors Buys 2,537 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 27.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,632 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,537 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TAP. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the second quarter worth $27,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 78.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TAP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays cut their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.79.

TAP stock opened at $55.33 on Tuesday. Molson Coors Beverage has a twelve month low of $49.19 and a twelve month high of $69.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.00.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 9.24%. Molson Coors Beverage’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is 39.64%.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

