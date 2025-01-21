Arkadios Wealth Advisors Buys 4,043 Shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,568 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,043 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Cooper-Standard were worth $659,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cooper-Standard in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $574,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Cooper-Standard by 110.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,013 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 16,284 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper-Standard by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 52,909 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 3,206 shares during the period. Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cooper-Standard in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,096,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its holdings in Cooper-Standard by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 314,690 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,365,000 after acquiring an additional 55,605 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CPS opened at $15.67 on Tuesday. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.24 and a 12 month high of $19.52. The company has a market cap of $271.49 million, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 2.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.14.

Cooper-Standard ( NYSE:CPS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by $0.50. The company had revenue of $685.35 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cooper-Standard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, manufactures and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems in the United States, Mexico, China, Poland, Canada, Germany, France, and internationally. The company offers sealing systems, including dynamic seals, static seals, encapsulated glasses, textured surfaces with cloth appearance, obstacle detection sensor systems, FlushSeal systems, variable extrusions, specialty sealing products, stainless steel trims, and frameless systems.

