Arkadios Wealth Advisors Buys 517 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWN. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 4,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $166.95 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $171.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.65. The firm has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $144.75 and a twelve month high of $183.51.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

