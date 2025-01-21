Arkadios Wealth Advisors Buys 5,206 Shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY – Free Report) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,206 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 625.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 6,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 5,570 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 9,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 25.9% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 11,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPHY opened at $23.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.66. SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.82 and a 1 year high of $24.07.

SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (SPHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield index. The fund tracks an index that measures the performance of USD-denominated junk bonds. SPHY was launched on Jun 18, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

