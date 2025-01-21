Arkadios Wealth Advisors Cuts Holdings in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lowered its stake in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 89.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,564 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in GE Vernova were worth $662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co of Kansas purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. Trium Capital LLP raised its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Trium Capital LLP now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Everpar Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the fourth quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in shares of GE Vernova by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period.

Get GE Vernova alerts:

GE Vernova Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of GEV opened at $401.84 on Tuesday. GE Vernova Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.00 and a 52-week high of $404.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $344.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $265.01.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

GE Vernova declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 6.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on GEV. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on GE Vernova in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $403.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $320.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $348.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.35.

Get Our Latest Research Report on GE Vernova

GE Vernova Profile

(Free Report)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE Vernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Vernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.