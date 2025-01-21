Arkadios Wealth Advisors Cuts Holdings in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lowered its stake in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 89.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,564 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in GE Vernova were worth $662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co of Kansas purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. Trium Capital LLP raised its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Trium Capital LLP now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Everpar Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the fourth quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in shares of GE Vernova by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period.
GE Vernova Stock Up 2.8 %
Shares of GEV opened at $401.84 on Tuesday. GE Vernova Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.00 and a 52-week high of $404.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $344.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $265.01.
GE Vernova Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have weighed in on GEV. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on GE Vernova in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $403.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $320.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $348.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.35.
Get Our Latest Research Report on GE Vernova
GE Vernova Profile
GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than GE Vernova
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- 3 Stocks to Gain From Donald Trump’s External Revenue Service
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- AMD: Loop Capital’s Buy Rating Reinforces Investor Confidence
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Momentum Is Building for Qualcomm to Have a Strong Run in 2025
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for GE Vernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Vernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.