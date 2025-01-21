Arkadios Wealth Advisors Cuts Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lessened its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,716 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $886,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MLM. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.9% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 782 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 570 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 447 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.9% in the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MLM stock opened at $543.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $554.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $551.16. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $490.05 and a twelve month high of $633.23.

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $5.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.41 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 30.47% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 17.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 9.85%.

MLM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $650.00 to $635.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $640.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $515.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $648.71.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

