Arkadios Wealth Advisors Cuts Position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lessened its stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,172 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RGA. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 1,208.5% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,447,668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $527,742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260,605 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI raised its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 681.8% in the second quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 507,840 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $104,244,000 after buying an additional 442,883 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 43.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 437,266 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $89,758,000 after buying an additional 133,212 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 47.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 364,953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $79,512,000 after buying an additional 117,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,803,000. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Reinsurance Group of America Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE RGA opened at $223.16 on Tuesday. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $163.81 and a 12 month high of $233.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $219.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Reinsurance Group of America Announces Dividend

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 21.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th were issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $239.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $255.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $228.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.31.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Reinsurance Group of America

About Reinsurance Group of America

(Free Report)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.