Arkadios Wealth Advisors Decreases Position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors decreased its holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,188 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF were worth $674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 221,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,156,000 after purchasing an additional 8,256 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital grew its position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 20.6% during the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 274,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,377,000 after buying an additional 46,889 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 20.0% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 13.1% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 11,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 27,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,722 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:TOTL opened at $39.47 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.38. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF has a 52 week low of $38.37 and a 52 week high of $41.69.

About SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF

The SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (TOTL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, long-only bond fund that invests in a wide array of fixed income instruments of any maturity and credit quality. TOTL was launched on Feb 23, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

