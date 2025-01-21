Arkadios Wealth Advisors Decreases Stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors reduced its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 39.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 645,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $415,409,000 after buying an additional 181,859 shares during the last quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 39,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,700,000 after acquiring an additional 14,526 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 14,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 88.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,116,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,600,733,000 after acquiring an additional 272,531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PH shares. UBS Group started coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $842.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $725.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $665.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $722.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Joseph R. Leonti sold 5,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.04, for a total value of $3,708,622.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,686,464. This represents a 27.69 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 4,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $706.04, for a total transaction of $3,434,178.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,263,244.80. This trade represents a 27.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,077 shares of company stock worth $12,303,829. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

Shares of PH opened at $670.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $670.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $620.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.34 billion, a PE ratio of 30.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $458.09 and a 52-week high of $712.42.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $6.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.95% and a net margin of 14.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th were given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.45%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

