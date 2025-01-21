Arkadios Wealth Advisors Decreases Stock Holdings in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors cut its holdings in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,557 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in C3.ai were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AI. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of C3.ai by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 844,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,460,000 after buying an additional 92,280 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in C3.ai in the third quarter worth about $1,624,000. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in C3.ai during the fourth quarter worth approximately $757,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in C3.ai during the third quarter valued at approximately $743,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $785,000. Institutional investors own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lowered C3.ai from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of C3.ai from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of C3.ai from $23.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on C3.ai from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price target on C3.ai from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

In other news, Director Stephen M. Ward, Jr. sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $5,250,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 546,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,952,790. The trade was a 18.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Merel Witteveen sold 11,132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total transaction of $389,063.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,762.90. The trade was a 72.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,078,552 shares of company stock worth $41,117,617 in the last 90 days. 33.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of C3.ai stock opened at $31.98 on Tuesday. C3.ai, Inc. has a one year low of $18.85 and a one year high of $45.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of -14.47 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.81.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

