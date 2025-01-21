Arkadios Wealth Advisors Grows Stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 35.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF were worth $744,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TrueWealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 53,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,260,000 after buying an additional 6,764 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 130.2% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 86,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,528,000 after acquiring an additional 48,985 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 67,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,643,000 after acquiring an additional 12,254 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 12,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 101,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,995,000 after purchasing an additional 6,192 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF stock opened at $102.32 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 1 year low of $87.85 and a 1 year high of $110.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.24. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.15.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMHQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.