Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $1 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Bfsg LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 116.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1,460.0% in the third quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $89.87 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.03.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

