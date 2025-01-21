Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $681,000 Stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,079 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SU. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Suncor Energy in the third quarter worth $49,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 2,311.0% during the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,977 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the second quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the third quarter valued at about $104,000. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Desjardins upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. StockNews.com raised Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Suncor Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SU opened at $39.02 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.52. The company has a market capitalization of $48.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.12. Suncor Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.03 and a fifty-two week high of $41.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were issued a $0.4089 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 3rd. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 35.08%.

Suncor Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU).

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.