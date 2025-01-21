Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $694,000 Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 22.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,207 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in CSX were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of CSX during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. increased its position in CSX by 177.8% during the 3rd quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 750 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in CSX during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CSX by 348.5% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. 73.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSX stock opened at $32.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $63.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.82 and its 200 day moving average is $33.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.23. CSX Co. has a one year low of $31.43 and a one year high of $40.12.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CSX. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on CSX from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CSX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.65.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

