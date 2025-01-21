Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $712,000 Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors cut its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR – Free Report) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,953 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned about 0.07% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Straight Path Wealth Management increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 21,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 5.5% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 12.6% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 6.2% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter.

PAPR stock opened at $37.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.82 and a 200 day moving average of $35.89. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 0.44.

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (PAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

