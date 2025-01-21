Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $766,000 Stock Position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE – Free Report) by 185.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,196 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $138,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $143,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the third quarter worth $201,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 18.8% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 19,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares during the period. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 12.4% in the third quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust stock opened at $11.25 on Tuesday. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a twelve month low of $9.83 and a twelve month high of $11.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.04.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a $0.0827 dividend. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

