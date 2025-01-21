Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $814,000 Holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY – Free Report) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,138 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,028 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 429.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000.

Get iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $37.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 0.34.

About iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (USHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated high yield corporate debt with broad maturities. USHY was launched on Oct 25, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.