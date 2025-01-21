Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $870,000 Stake in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Duolingo were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Duolingo during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duolingo during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Duolingo by 164.6% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Duolingo during the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Duolingo by 1,000.0% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Duolingo

In related news, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 5,000 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.48, for a total value of $1,622,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,977,030.40. This trade represents a 6.87 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.00, for a total value of $2,568,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 271,124 shares of company stock worth $91,694,238. 18.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Duolingo Stock Performance

Shares of DUOL opened at $351.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 191.88 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $337.72 and a 200 day moving average of $270.54. Duolingo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $145.05 and a 12 month high of $378.48.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $192.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.19 million. Duolingo had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Duolingo, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DUOL. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Duolingo from $271.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Duolingo from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Duolingo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $355.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Duolingo from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $353.90.

Duolingo Profile

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

