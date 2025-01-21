Arkadios Wealth Advisors Increases Position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG – Free Report) by 34.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,280 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,949 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 19,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 179.4% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of USIG opened at $50.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.31. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.08 and a twelve month high of $52.94.

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.1994 per share. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. This is an increase from iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.

(Free Report)

The iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (USIG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt. USIG was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.