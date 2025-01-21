Arkadios Wealth Advisors Increases Stock Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,525 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 357 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Workday were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WDAY. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Workday by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,302,008 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $514,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,394 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 1,094.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 613,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $150,019,000 after buying an additional 562,400 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 10.7% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,985,131 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,218,415,000 after buying an additional 480,459 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the third quarter worth about $78,003,000. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its position in Workday by 152.1% in the 2nd quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 518,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $115,804,000 after acquiring an additional 312,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Workday Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $249.64 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $262.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $66.40 billion, a PE ratio of 41.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.34. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $199.81 and a 12 month high of $311.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The software maker reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 19.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.42, for a total value of $13,799,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at $14,785,200. This trade represents a 48.28 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Carl M. Eschenbach sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.86, for a total value of $1,586,625.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,546,931.92. The trade was a 30.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 438,819 shares of company stock valued at $113,142,592. Insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WDAY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price objective (down from $285.00) on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Workday in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Workday from $287.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.25.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

