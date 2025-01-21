Arkadios Wealth Advisors Invests $788,000 in ProShares Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in ProShares Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 34,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in ProShares Bitcoin ETF by 1,200.0% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Bitcoin ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in ProShares Bitcoin ETF by 408.4% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Bitcoin ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in ProShares Bitcoin ETF by 57.8% in the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period.

BITO opened at $25.49 on Tuesday. ProShares Bitcoin ETF has a 12-month low of $16.11 and a 12-month high of $33.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.63 and a 200-day moving average of $21.34.

The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund actively manages a portfolio of front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITO was launched on Oct 18, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

