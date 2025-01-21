Arkadios Wealth Advisors Invests $809,000 in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:GFEB)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:GFEB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 21,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,000.

Separately, ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – February in the 4th quarter valued at $121,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – February Stock Performance

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – February stock opened at $37.70 on Tuesday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – February has a 52 week low of $33.09 and a 52 week high of $37.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $442.22 million, a P/E ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.35 and a 200-day moving average of $36.54.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – February Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – February (GFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral GFEB was launched on Feb 17, 2023 and is managed by First Trust.

