Arkadios Wealth Advisors Purchases 2,650 Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:GOCT)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:GOCT – Free Report) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – October were worth $709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – October in the third quarter valued at about $308,000.

NYSEARCA:GOCT opened at $35.38 on Tuesday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – October has a 52 week low of $32.39 and a 52 week high of $35.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.74.

The FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – October (GOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

