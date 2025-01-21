Arkadios Wealth Advisors Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Free Report) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EMXC. First PREMIER Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 59.6% in the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 91.7% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 53.5% during the third quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the second quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 9.6% in the third quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Price Performance

EMXC opened at $56.21 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a one year low of $53.02 and a one year high of $63.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.88.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.9999 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

