Arkadios Wealth Advisors Raises Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 33.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,883 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,744 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,209,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,128,000 after acquiring an additional 851,958 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 44.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,232,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,293,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091,747 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 91.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,773,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,853,000 after purchasing an additional 6,101,266 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,321,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,885,000 after buying an additional 551,006 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 103.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,177,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,420,000 after buying an additional 3,140,696 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $53.24 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.78. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $59.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

