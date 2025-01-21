Arkadios Wealth Advisors Raises Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. InTrack Investment Management Inc raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 5,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 1,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of MDY stock opened at $591.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $490.24 and a 52-week high of $624.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $590.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $570.10.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.