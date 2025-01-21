Arkadios Wealth Advisors Raises Stake in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,312 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,781 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in SoFi Technologies by 1.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,145,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,306,000 after purchasing an additional 87,097 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the third quarter worth about $3,766,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 41.5% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 240,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 70,603 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 214.9% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,940,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,971,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688,847 shares during the period. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $930,000. 38.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SOFI stock opened at $16.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.02, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.36 and a 200-day moving average of $10.76. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.01 and a 12-month high of $17.19.

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $697.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.59 million. SoFi Technologies had a return on equity of 3.71% and a net margin of 8.38%. SoFi Technologies’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SOFI shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $12.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. William Blair began coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.71.

In other SoFi Technologies news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 64,991 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total transaction of $1,021,658.52. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 586,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,219,685.68. This represents a 9.98 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kelli Keough sold 9,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.56, for a total value of $139,630.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 142,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,076,445.28. This trade represents a 6.30 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,999,956 shares of company stock valued at $416,793,365. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

