Arkadios Wealth Advisors Raises Stock Position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) by 36.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRUS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 21.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 720,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $89,527,000 after acquiring an additional 129,457 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cirrus Logic by 4.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,138,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $141,414,000 after purchasing an additional 50,582 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 296,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,811,000 after purchasing an additional 69,006 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 741.0% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 27,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,543,000 after purchasing an additional 24,454 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic Stock Performance

Shares of Cirrus Logic stock opened at $101.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.00. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a one year low of $75.92 and a one year high of $147.46. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cirrus Logic ( NASDAQ:CRUS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $541.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.53 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 17.19% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CRUS shares. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. StockNews.com raised Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Cirrus Logic in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cirrus Logic currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.50.

Cirrus Logic Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including amplifiers; codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with integrated digital signal processing; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation for use in smartphones, tablets, laptops, AR/VR headsets, home theater systems, automotive entertainment systems, and professional audio systems.

