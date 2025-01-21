Arkadios Wealth Advisors Reduces Stake in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors trimmed its holdings in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 593 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Timken were worth $661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Timken by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,700,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,376,000 after buying an additional 434,800 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Timken by 3,179.1% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 193,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,340,000 after acquiring an additional 187,946 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Timken by 4.2% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,679,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $225,880,000 after purchasing an additional 107,350 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Timken during the second quarter worth about $6,897,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Timken by 73.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 190,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,054,000 after purchasing an additional 80,513 shares during the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Timken alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TKR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Timken from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Timken from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Timken in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Timken from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Timken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Timken currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Richard G. Kyle sold 30,000 shares of Timken stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.59, for a total transaction of $2,297,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 194,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,895,606.15. This trade represents a 13.36 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Timken Price Performance

Shares of TKR opened at $76.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.77. The Timken Company has a twelve month low of $69.35 and a twelve month high of $94.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.39.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Timken had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Timken Company will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Timken Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 19th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 19th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.27%.

Timken Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.