Arkadios Wealth Advisors Reduces Stock Holdings in BNY Mellon International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKIE)

Posted by on Jan 21st, 2025

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lowered its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKIEFree Report) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,496 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.15% of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF worth $919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BNY Mellon International Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $205,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $242,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in BNY Mellon International Equity ETF by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 5,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in BNY Mellon International Equity ETF by 2,315.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 6,135 shares in the last quarter.

BNY Mellon International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BKIE opened at $73.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $631.07 million, a PE ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.85. BNY Mellon International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $69.42 and a 1 year high of $80.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.48.

About BNY Mellon International Equity ETF

The BNY Mellon International Equity ETF (BKIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of large-caps in the Developed Markets outside of US. BKIE was launched on Apr 24, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

