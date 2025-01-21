Arkadios Wealth Advisors Reduces Stock Position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors reduced its holdings in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 516 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF were worth $856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SMDV. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $294,000. Creekside Partners bought a new position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the second quarter worth about $301,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares in the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company increased its holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 8,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 11.4% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:SMDV opened at $68.23 on Tuesday. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a 52 week low of $51.23 and a 52 week high of $58.30. The company has a market cap of $832.35 million, a PE ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.14.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.5398 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (SMDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks with a 10-year record of increasing dividends. Stocks are equally weighted. SMDV was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

