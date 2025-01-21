Arkadios Wealth Advisors Sells 14,199 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lessened its stake in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 33.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,199 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFC. Baron Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 69,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 13,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 34,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 51,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. 52.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Manulife Financial Stock Performance

Shares of MFC opened at $30.58 on Tuesday. Manulife Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $20.78 and a 52-week high of $33.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.32 and its 200-day moving average is $29.12. The firm has a market cap of $52.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.09.

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Free Report ) (TSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.30. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $10.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th were paid a $0.296 dividend. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 20th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.42%.

Manulife Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.