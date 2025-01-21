Arkadios Wealth Advisors Sells 1,581 Shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,581 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GBIL. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 6,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter.

GBIL opened at $100.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.02. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF has a one year low of $99.66 and a one year high of $100.89.

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

