Arkadios Wealth Advisors Sells 1,988 Shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors cut its stake in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,988 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Cousins Properties by 3.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,140,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $357,910,000 after acquiring an additional 458,387 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,606,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,251,000 after purchasing an additional 48,668 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,864,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,457,000 after purchasing an additional 36,727 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 3.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,488,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,357,000 after buying an additional 82,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Cousins Properties by 3,768.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,337,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,907,000 after buying an additional 2,276,986 shares during the period. 94.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Cousins Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Cousins Properties from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on Cousins Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cousins Properties currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.22.

Cousins Properties stock opened at $30.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.08. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 1 year low of $21.58 and a 1 year high of $32.55. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.78, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.29.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $209.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.54 million. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 1.14% and a net margin of 6.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 3rd. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 387.88%.

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

