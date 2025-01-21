Arkadios Wealth Advisors Sells 297 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors cut its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 297 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Allstate were worth $951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Allstate during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALL stock opened at $188.85 on Tuesday. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $150.17 and a 52-week high of $209.88. The stock has a market cap of $50.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $195.73 and its 200-day moving average is $186.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $1.71. The company had revenue of $16.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.57 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 6.77%. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 16.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.83%.

ALL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Allstate from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Allstate from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Allstate from $231.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Allstate from $220.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Allstate from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.13.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

